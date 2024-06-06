The Ledo Valley Lions Club celebrated World Environment Day at their Margherita office on Thursday, emphasizing the theme "No Life Without Trees." The event was graced by Lkhapani Range Forest Officer Parasmita Neog as the chief guest, alongside several distinguished guests and resource persons, including club president B.S. Virdi, vice president Bishal Agarwal, secretary Manish Sharma, treasurer Gopal Das, Digboi region DC Environment Gopal Das, noted orthopedic Dr. Sandeep Prasad, physiotherapist Dr. Zabeen Akhtar, head monk of Margherita Buddha Vihar Gyanowada Bhikkhu, and journalists Mithun Baruah, Jitu Gogoi, Dipak Kharia, and Hemanta Ghosh.

In his address, Gopal Das underscored the vital link between trees and human survival, stressing the importance of protecting nature for our continued existence. He criticized the superficial observance of World Environment Day, which he noted is often reduced to a mere photo opportunity for social media.

Echoing this sentiment, Gyanowada Bhikkhu highlighted that celebrating the environment should be a daily endeavor, advocating for regular planting, watering, and protection of trees to ensure their growth and survival against natural calamities.

Chief guest Parasmita Neog emphasized the collective responsibility to safeguard nature, warning of severe consequences if environmental preservation is neglected. Following the speeches, guests and attendees planted saplings within the Ledo Valley Lions Club compound, reinforcing their commitment to environmental stewardship.

The event concluded with members of the Ledo Valley Lions Club taking an oath to plant over 10,000 saplings annually within the Margherita subdivision, demonstrating their dedication to enhancing the local ecosystem and promoting sustainable practices.

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