The Deputy Commissioner of Police has issued a legal notice U/S 152 Cr PC, 1973 against United Opposition Forum in Assam for their unified call against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

As per the notice issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned from the Press Note dated 11th March, 2024 released by “United Opposition Forum” that you and your Organization have called for “Sarbatmak Hartal” in Assam on 12th March, 2024 from 6 AM to 6 PM. Whereas, as a result of the “Sarbatmak Hartal”, there is every likelihood of breach of peace and security leading to disruption of normal life of peace loving citizens in the state. The “Sarbatmak Hartal” is likely to lead to road blockade, forceful closure of shops and other business establishment, damage to public and private property including Railway/NHAI thereby disrupting the delivery of essential services”

Terming the protests as illegal and unconstitutional as per the judgements of various courts including the Gauhati High court, the notice further detailed of legal action against individuals and organisations to withdraw the protest to maintain peace in the stayte. “Further, calling of such “Sarbatmak Hartal” will lead to Highway and Railway Track Blockade, which has been declared as illegal and unconstitutional by various judgements of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, Hon'ble Kerala High Court as well as Hon'ble Gauhati High Court. In this regard your attention is drawn to the specific order passed by the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court in Writ Petition(C) 7570/2013 dated 19/03/2019. Therefore, considering the above, the undersigned hereby orders you and your Organization to withdraw the said “Sarbatmak Hartal” and co-operate in maintaining peace in the state, failing which legal action will be taken against you in your personal capacity. Further, be known that in case there is any damage to public/ private property including Railway and National Highway properties or injury to any citizen caused due to “Sarbatmak Hartal”, legal action under appropriate provisions of law including Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 will be initiated against you and the total cost of damage to public and private properties will be recovered from you and your organization”.