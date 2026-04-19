Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker slams Congress over women’s bill, backs Narendra Modi

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin on April 18, supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, stating that the failure of the women’s reservation bill in Parliament reflects the “true colour” of the Opposition, particularly the Indian National Congress.

Reacting to the development, Momin said the bill was rejected by the Opposition, led by Congress and its allies, despite repeated claims of supporting women’s empowerment. He termed the move a “shameful act,” alleging that while the Opposition often speaks about empowering women, it failed to act when the opportunity arose.

He further criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, alleging that during his visits abroad, he attempts to malign India’s image.

Momin also claimed that the Opposition’s stance indicates an intention to disrupt the country’s development, echoing the Prime Minister’s remarks following the bill’s failure to pass in Parliament.