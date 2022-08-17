A special session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be held today (August 17) at around 3 pm.

Official sources said the special one-day session has been summoned in connection with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to observe the completion of 75 years of India's Independence.

MLAs of the ruling alliances and the opposition will be taking part in this special session.

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi has summoned the special assembly session.

Further, the speaker will announce the Report of the Business Advisory Committee, Assam Legislative Assembly, settling the Business for the special session, 2022 of the Assembly.

Later, he will also announce the names of the members constituting the Panel of Chairmen under Rule 9(1) of the rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting was held on Tuesday. In the meeting, discussions were held on what comments will be put up by the legislators at the assembly session.