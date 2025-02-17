The Assam Legislative Assembly session is set to convene in Kokrajhar today, with all MLAs and ministers preparing for their journey to the venue.



Ahead of their departure, legislators and ministers assembled at Circuit House in Bajali, where they were scheduled to have breakfast before proceeding to Kokrajhar. The gathering has drawn significant public attention, with locals waiting since early morning to catch a glimpse of the leaders.



As of now, all ministers and MLAs have arrived at Circuit House, marking the beginning of the day’s proceedings before they embark on their journey for the crucial assembly session.



Assam's Kokrajhar is all set to host the inaugural sitting of the Budget session of the legislative assembly which will be held outside Guwahati for the first time, on February 17.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a key agenda of the sitting will be to strengthen the administration of Sixth Schedule areas, further adding that the Governor's speech, customarily delivered on the first day of the Budget session, will also be a major highlight.

"It will be a historic moment as it symbolises the return of peace in the state and integration of all people. Kokrajhar, once a hub of Bodoland agitation, will host a special a one-day Assembly session," he said.

"This moment is a high point of my tenure as chief minister," Sarma said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X regarding the special sitting, said, "The NDA Governments, both in the Centre and Assam, have been working tirelessly to empower the Bodo community and fulfil Bodo aspirations. These works will continue with even greater vigour." He also recalled his visit to Kokrajhar, where he witnessed the vibrant Bodo culture.

Shah, also in a post on the micro-blogging site, extended his best wishes to the people of Bodoland.