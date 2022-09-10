The autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is set to begin on September 12.

Taking to Twitter, Dy Speaker Dr. N Momin, said “So far 13 bills received, 2-3 more to come. I don't think Opposition has major issues as govt is running very well & doing all-round development. Whatever issue they

Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi has summoned the session.

Earlier, MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi had already stated that the flood situation would be discussed in the state legislative assembly.