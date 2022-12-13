The Assam Legislative Assembly's forthcoming Winter Session dates have been announced by Governor of Assam Professor Jagdish Mukhi. According to the notification, the meeting will begin on December 20 at the state secretariat in Dispur.

The Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will convene at 9.30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur, according to official notification.

According to Hemen Das, the senior secretary of the Assam Assembly, the forthcoming winter session of the state assembly would last a total of five days.

The session will begin on December 20, in the morning and end on December 24 in the evening. The Assam Assembly had its autumn session prior to this that took place from September 12 to September 19.

Several significant decisions on the state's development issues are expected to be made during this session. It's anticipated that the winter session would address the dengue outbreak in the Karbi Anglong district.

It's also anticipated that infrastructure initiatives like the new bridges and flyovers will be undertaken. It is anticipated that the winter session would also address the city's traffic problems and the state's lack of adequate medical facilities in the Majuli district.

Following the appointment of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the new Chief Minister of the state, the Assam state cabinet passed a crucial resolution. In accordance with this resolution, the state cabinet meets once a month in various places throughout the state.

This action not only expedites governmental decision-making but also lightens the strain on the regularly scheduled sessions of the state legislature. The focus that different state regions receive as a result of cabinet ministers visiting those areas is another significant gain.

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