The Assam Legislative Assembly is poised to commence its budget session on February 5, 2024.

This announcement was made by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat following directives from the state Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria.

Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification stating "the Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has summoned the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9:30 am on February 5 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur".

The session is scheduled to continue until February 28, 2024.

The Finance Minister of the Government of Assam, who traditionally presents the state budget to the Assam Legislative Assembly each year, will be responsible for tabling the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.



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The budget session marks a significant event in Assam's legislative calendar, reflecting the government's financial planning and priorities for the upcoming year.

It is expected that the session will address various expenditures and allocations, including revenue expenditure, capital outlay, and loans given by the state, which for the year 2023-24 are budgeted at 1,11,337, 23,822, and 189 respectively, totalling a net expenditure of 1,35,348.

Moreover, the session will take place at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur, which holds the distinction of being the largest constituency in Assam with 3.53 lakh voters. The current Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly is Shri Biswajit Daimary, who will preside over the proceedings.

This year's budget session is particularly noteworthy as the Government of Assam introduces the Green Budget 2023-24, positioning Assam as the first state in North East India and only the second in the country to adopt such an initiative. The Green Budget aims to enhance environmental sustainability and climate change measures within the state.

The Assam Legislative Assembly has a rich history, with its first budget session dating back to March 16, 1973, when it was held at the temporary capital at Dispur. Since then, the Assembly has continued to evolve, currently comprising 126 seats with a diverse representation of political groups.

As the budget session approaches, all eyes will be on the Assam Legislative Assembly as it sets the financial course for the state's future, balancing economic growth with ecological considerations.