The Lekhapani police, in collaboration with the Gorkha Students’ Union on May 3, arrested three drug traffickers.

The police personnel seized ten drug-laden chop cases from the possession of the arrested drug traffickers who have been identified as Tej Bahadur Chhetri, Bimal Chhetri and Deepak Chhetri.

The Lekhapani police also seized a bike bearing registration number AS-23X 3472, another bike without a number plate and 112 grams of drugs estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 lakh.

In the anti-drug drive led by Margherita sub-division police officer Sambhavy Mishra, a seizure of over 260 grams of drugs in 24 packets was made. The value of the seized drugs is said to be more than Rs 3 lakh.