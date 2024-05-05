Assam: Lekhapani police seize drugs worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 3 peddlers arrested
Three individuals were arrested by Lekhapani police and the Gorkha Students’ Union on charges of drug trafficking. The seized items, including ten cases of drugs, two bikes, and 112 grams of drugs, total an estimated value of Rs 1.5 lakh.
The Lekhapani police, in collaboration with the Gorkha Students’ Union on May 3, arrested three drug traffickers.
The police personnel seized ten drug-laden chop cases from the possession of the arrested drug traffickers who have been identified as Tej Bahadur Chhetri, Bimal Chhetri and Deepak Chhetri.
The Lekhapani police also seized a bike bearing registration number AS-23X 3472, another bike without a number plate and 112 grams of drugs estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 lakh.
In the anti-drug drive led by Margherita sub-division police officer Sambhavy Mishra, a seizure of over 260 grams of drugs in 24 packets was made. The value of the seized drugs is said to be more than Rs 3 lakh.
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