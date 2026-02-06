Assam: Lekhapani reserved forest under scrutiny over alleged illegal felling of hollong trees

Allegations of large-scale illegal felling of Hollong trees inside the Lekhapani Reserved Forest under the Lekhapani Forest Range have raised serious concerns, putting the Digboi Forest Division under scrutiny once again.



According to sources, timber mafias have allegedly felled several mature Hollong trees, one of Assam’s most valuable and ecologically significant species, deep inside the reserved forest area near Koila Dubi, along the banks of the Tirap River. Hollong (Dipterocarpus macrocarpus), the state tree of Assam, is known for its high commercial value and vital role in maintaining forest biodiversity.



Photographs accessed by India Today NE show freshly cut logs inside the protected forest area.



Sources further claim that the illegally felled timber is being transported through remote and less-monitored routes to evade detection. The logs are allegedly moved via an area known as “18 Number Nallah” near Dokpey and Kamlau in Arunachal Pradesh, before being transported to saw and veneer mills located in Jairampur. The reported cross-border movement between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has raised questions about monitoring and enforcement in sensitive forest corridors.



Despite alleged prior information about the illegal activities, concerns are being raised over the response of forest authorities. The Range Officer of Lekhapani Forest Range, Arindom Das, who also holds charge of the Jagun and Margherita East ranges, has allegedly remained silent on the issue. Attempts to contact him for a response reportedly yielded no comment.



Local residents and environmental observers have expressed alarm over what they describe as administrative inaction, questioning how organised timber smuggling could continue within a reserved forest without detection or intervention. While some sections of the public have raised suspicions of negligence or tacit support, no official confirmation has been issued so far by the authorities.



Environmentalists have warned that continued illegal felling of Hollong and other indigenous species poses a serious threat to the fragile ecosystem of the region. They have called for immediate intervention by higher forest authorities, along with stricter surveillance and enforcement measures, to prevent further ecological damage.