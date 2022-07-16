The first consignment of nearly 600 kgs of lemons from Assam is being exported to the United Kingdom (UK) as part of a commitment. The shipment was dispatched from Baksa district on July 15 last.

The initiative has been taken up by the Nilachal Agro Producer Company Limited of Salbari.

The lemons which have reached Guwahati from Baksa will be sent to Delhi from where they will be repacked and sent to London.

This initiative has been promoted under the Directorate of Horticulture & Food Processing (Assam) and supported by Indian Society of Agribusiness Professionals and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle to express his “happiness” at the news.

CM Sarma wrote, “Happy to share that the first consignment of Assam lemon for export to UK has been dispatched from Baksa. About 600kg of lemons have been sent as part of an export commitment by the producer at the rate of ₹30 per kg for about 80 tones over the next 2 months from Gati, Salbari.”

Happy to share that the first consignment of Assam lemon for export to UK has been dispatched from Baksa. About 600kg of lemons have been sent as part of an export commitment by the producer at the rate of ₹30 per kg for about 80 tonnes over the next 2 months from Gati, Salbari. pic.twitter.com/Pr3UbkrMLX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 15, 2022

It’s worthy to note that APEDA – a Statutory Body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting the export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry products, dairy and other agro products.

It provides assistance to the exporters under various components of its schemes such as Infrastructure Development, Quality Development and Market Development.

In addition, APEDA also conducts international Buyer Seller Meets (BSM), Virtual trade fairs with importing countries to promote agricultural and processed food products.