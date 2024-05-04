Two female labourers, Babita Nayak and Pooja Nayak, were seriously injured following a leopard attack at the Modinagar tea estate in Geleki, Nazira.

The incident occurred around noon today while they were working and about to eat lunch in the garden area.

Following the attack, the injured women were initially admitted to the primary health centre in Galeki.

After receiving first aid, they were referred to Sivasagar for further treatment.



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On the other hand, a disturbing incident unfolded at the Kasujan tea estate in Tinsukia, where an unidentified man was set on fire by unknown miscreants in the midst of the tea garden.

The police arrived at the scene last night, finding the semi-charred remains of the victim.

The identity of the man, as well as the perpetrators behind this atrocious act, remain unknown.

The body has been sent for postmortem by Tinsukia police, who are currently investigating the incident.