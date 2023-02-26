A leopard reportedly died instantly after being hit by a vehicle in Nagaon, Assam, on the night of February 25.

The leopard was reportedly crossing a bypass road when the car "ran over" it, killing the big cat on the spot.

The forest department quickly found the leopard's carcass and prepared for a post-mortem examination.

This comes after the corpse of an adult leopard was found on February 13th on a tea farm in Mariani, Jorhat district.

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Officials, according to locals, must take efforts to safeguard the safety of animals and avoid such occurrences from occurring in the future, while also ensuring the safety of human lives.

The presence of leopards in human-inhabited places has led to conflict between humans and animals.

When human populations increase and their activities encroach on leopards' native habitat, leopards are frequently compelled to wander into human-populated regions in search of food and shelter, resulting in confrontations with humans.

Leopards have been known to attack livestock and people, often killing both humans and big cats. Despite the fact that many efforts are being made to regulate such confrontations, no long-term solution has been established.