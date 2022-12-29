The leopard that created terror in Assam’s Jorhat district and injured several people died at the CWRC in Kaziranga on December 29.

The leopard was admitted to the CWRC in critical condition on Tuesday and took his last breath at 4.45 am today( December 29).

According to the sources, the first operation was successfully performed by the doctors at the Centre and the post-mortem examination will be conducted at 11-12 noon.

It needs mention here that the forest officials on December 27 successfully tranquilized the leopard and captured him in Assam's Jorhat district.

However, during the process of tranquilizing, the leopard got injured and a medical examination was conducted accordingly.

''We shot him twice in order to capture him. He is an adult Leopard. However, he has been injured and we will take him for medical examination and on the basis of that report, a decision will be taken,'' a forest official said on December 27 while speaking to media over the matter.

It is worth mentioning that at least 15 people, including three forest staff, were injured after the leopard unleashed a reign of terror at a neighborhood on December 26.

Notably, the leopard first attacked a family which included a father, mother, and their two children in the Sotai area of the district and later jumped upon a moving vehicle while trying to escape from the human habitat.

Upon receiving information, the forest officials immediately rushed to the spot with rifles and firecrackers to chase the leopard away from the residential area.

Following this, two forest officials were injured during the ordeal.