The lifeless body of a young female leopard was found on a railway track in Tinsukia district of upper Assam on December 17 prompting concerns among wildlife workers and authorities.

Acting on a tip from the public, officials from the Saikhowa Forest Range rushed to the scene at Talap. Preliminary assessments suggest that the leopard fell victim to a hit-and-run incident, possibly struck by an unidentified speeding vehicle while attempting to cross National Highway 37.

"Prima facie it sounds like a hit-and-run case. The tiger might have been hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle while crossing the road," explained an official from the Saikhowa Forest Range to India Today NE.

To determine the precise cause of death, the leopard's carcass is being sent for autopsy at the Tinsukia Veterinary Hospital, as stated by the official.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Doomdooma Forest Division, raising concerns among wildlife workers about the ongoing threats faced by animals in the region.

"Save the forest to save animals. Wild animals are emerging and facing deadly consequences due to deforestation. The Forest and Environment minister must pay attention to it," urged Devajit Moran, secretary of the Green Bud Society.