Assam leverages space technology for governance; ASSAC completes 60+ projects in five years
Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam is increasingly using science and technology to tackle long-term developmental challenges. He said ASSAC's 60-plus projects have aided planning, decision-making and public service delivery across the state.
- The chief minister said scientific tools are addressing long-term developmental challenges
- Projects span mapping, forecasting and wider geospatial applications across Assam
- ASSAC has undertaken more than 60 initiatives during the past five years
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 3 said the state is increasingly leveraging science and technology to address long-term developmental challenges and improve governance.
Highlighting the role of the Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC), the Chief Minister said the agency has undertaken more than 60 projects over the past five years across various fields of mapping, forecasting and geospatial applications.
According to Sarma, the projects have supported the government in evidence-based decision-making, planning and the efficient delivery of public services. The initiatives are aimed at using scientific tools and space-based technologies to strengthen governance and provide long-term solutions to developmental and environmental challenges across the state.
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