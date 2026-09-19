Assam: LIC agent robbed of Rs 2.5 lakh cash, gold chain in Silchar’s Kalaratal; three youths accused

An LIC agent was allegedly robbed by three youths at Kalaratal in Silchar after the group reportedly assaulted him and fled with Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and a gold chain.

According to allegations, the three youths attacked the LIC agent and forcibly took away the cash and gold chain during the incident.

The agent’s son, who reportedly arrived at the spot to rescue his father, was also allegedly assaulted by the three youths.

The incident has caused concern in the area, while further details regarding the identities of the accused and the circumstances leading to the alleged robbery are awaited. Police action and the status of the investigation were not specified in the information available.