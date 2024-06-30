Assam: LIC branch in Kokrajhar robbed of Rs 34 lakh, 4 arrested
In a brazen daylight robbery, Rs 34 lakh was looted from a LIC branch in Kokrajhar. Swift police action has led to the recovery of Rs 21.5 lakh and the arrest of four suspects, including the manager and driver of the cash-carrying vehicle.
In a daylight robbery, thieves looted Rs 34 lakh from a LIC branch near Axis Bank in Kokrajhar. The incident has sparked a swift response from local authorities, leading to the recovery of over Rs 20 lakh in cash and the arrest of four individuals implicated in the crime.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police, Prithiraj Rajkhowa of Kokrajhar Crime Branch, the arrests include the manager and driver of the cash-carrying vehicle. The police have chosen not to disclose the identities of those apprehended to aid ongoing investigations, suggesting more arrests could follow in the coming days.
Assam's Director General of Police, GP Singh, acknowledged the progress in X account post, stating, "Four individuals, including the manager and driver, have been apprehended across Assam and neighboring states, with Rs 21.5 lakh recovered so far."
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