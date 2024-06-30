In a daylight robbery, thieves looted Rs 34 lakh from a LIC branch near Axis Bank in Kokrajhar. The incident has sparked a swift response from local authorities, leading to the recovery of over Rs 20 lakh in cash and the arrest of four individuals implicated in the crime.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police, Prithiraj Rajkhowa of Kokrajhar Crime Branch, the arrests include the manager and driver of the cash-carrying vehicle. The police have chosen not to disclose the identities of those apprehended to aid ongoing investigations, suggesting more arrests could follow in the coming days.

Assam's Director General of Police, GP Singh, acknowledged the progress in X account post, stating, "Four individuals, including the manager and driver, have been apprehended across Assam and neighboring states, with Rs 21.5 lakh recovered so far."