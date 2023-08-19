The lifeless body of a male rhinoceros was discovered once again within the precincts of Manas National Park. The discovery took place near the Kaljhar camp of the Bhuyapara range.

Among the remains were the rhinoceros's teeth and nails. Vaibhav C Mathur, Area Convener of the National Park, and CHD Suman Mahapatra informed that the rhino had passed away naturally approximately 5 days prior.

This incident comes after an incident unfolded just a few months ago. On June 30th, the skeletal remains of another one-horned rhino were discovered deep within the dense forest of Manas National Park. The discovery, approximately 500 meters into the Bansbari range, exposed a dark truth – the rhino had fallen victim to poachers in the preceding month of May.

The evidence pointed to a harrowing demise; the skeletal remains were found amidst charred soil, indicating a possible attempt to incinerate the carcass. The rhino's horn, a coveted target for poachers, was conspicuously absent from the scene.

Earlier in May, Assam police apprehended a suspected poacher in Rangia, under the Kamrup district. The arrest of Zahirul Islam came hand in hand with the recovery of a rhino horn from his possession. During the operation, the police seized a four-wheeler vehicle as well, an accessory that allegedly played a role in illegal activities.