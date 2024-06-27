In a tragic incident at Gombhirakhata, Part 2 village under Kazigao Police Station in Kokrajhar district, Assam, a young man lost his life due to a lightning strike on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Amarsingh Brahma.

According to reports, Brahma was struck by lightning while he was outside his home during a thunderstorm.

Following the incident, authorities from Kazigaon Police Station rushed to the scene and retrieved the body.

The local administration has been informed about the incident for further necessary action.



Also Read: Assam: Two killed, two injured in lightning strike in Nagaon

Earlier on June 25, two brothers, Jugal Bora and Navdeep Bora, were killed after being struck by lightning in the Ranthali Rajaveti area of Nagaon on Monday.

The brothers were working in the sugarcane fields when the lightning struck.

Two other individuals, who were also present at the scene, sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a local hospital. Their identities have not yet been disclosed.

In a separate incident in Chakitup Pujabari, a coconut tree was reported to be burning after being hit by lightning. The local authorities are monitoring the situation to prevent further damage.