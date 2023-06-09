In a devastating turn of events, two individuals lost their lives and five others sustained serious injuries after being struck by lightning in Sivsagar. The victims, identified as Ajay Yain and Diganta Mili, were working in a paddy field when tragedy struck.

The sudden lightning strike proved fatal for Ajay Yain and Diganta Mili, tragically cutting short their lives. Additionally, Bikram Yain, son of Ajay Yain, Ganesh Mili, Putula Yain, and Urmila Yain suffered severe injuries in the incident.

The injured individuals were transported to Sivsagar civil Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Sivsagar Constituency MLA Akhil Gogoi, accompanied by police personnel and officials from the Digester Management, visited the affected village to assess the situation firsthand. MLA Akhil Gogoi expressed his deep condolences to the families of the deceased and assured them that he would take all necessary steps to facilitate the treatment and recovery of the injured individuals.

"Such unfortunate incidents of lightning strikes have been happening with farmers, and we have witnessed them in the last few years. This is a phenomenon of nature and a regrettable incident. There is a scarcity of water in the paddy fields, leading them to dry up. Therefore, I appeal to the government of Assam to provide water facilities for the farmers in the paddy fields, enabling them to carry out cultivation. I will personally engage in discussions with the agricultural department regarding this matter. Without proper funding and irrigation measures, no families will benefit. Hence, I urge the government to prioritize the welfare of farmers.", said Akhil Gogoi.