In a bid to increase its revenue, the Assam government, has increased the prices of alcohol in the state from July 1, 2023.

As per reports, the timing of the liquor shops has also been changed as now these shops will remain open until 11:00 PM.

The reports claimed that the tariff has been increased from 4 per cent to 25 per cent apart from allowing alcohol sales in malls.

For Beer- 0.57 times of the assessed value ascertained by applying an abatement of 65 per cent on the declared MRP. The Ad-valorem levy on draught beer shall be charged on the basis of its daily installed capacity of Rs.32 per BL. 0.82 times of the assessed value ascertained by applying an abatement of 65 per cent on the declared MRP.

For RUM-1.02 times of the assessed value ascertained by applying an abatement of 65 per cent on the declared MRP subject to a minimum of Rs100 per bottle of 750 ml or equivalent quantity.

For Whisky, Gin etc (Regular Brand) - 1.15 times of the assessed value ascertained by applying an abatement of 65 per cent on the declared MRP subject to a minimum of Rs121 per bottle of 750 ml or equivalent quantity.

For Rum, Whisky, Gin, and other liquor (Elegant Brand)- 1.02 times of the assessed value ascertained by applying an abatement of 65 per cent on the declared MRP subject to a minimum of Rs 175 per bottle of 750 ml or equivalent quantity.

For Rum, Whisky, Gin, and other liquor (Premium Brand)- 0.83 times of the assessed value ascertained by applying an abatement of 65 per cent on the declared MRP subject to a minimum of Rs 248 per bottle of 750 ml or equivalent quantity.

For Rum, Whisky,Gin, and other liquor (Classic Premium Brand)- 0.55 times of the assessed value ascertained by applying an abatement of 65 per cent on the declared MRP subject to a minimum of Rs 427 per bottle of 750 ml or equivalent quantity.

For Rum, Whisky, Gin, and other liquor (Cheap Brand)- 0.62 times of the assessed value ascertained by applying an abatement of 65 per cent on the declared MRP subject to a minimum of Rs 24 per bottle of 750 ml or equivalent quantity.

Ready to drink alcoholic beverage- 0.40 times of the assessed value ascertained by applying an abatement of 65 per cent on the declared MRP subject to a minimum of Rs 10.60 per bottle of 275 ml or equivalent quantity.

Wines- 0.13 times of the assessed value ascertained by applying an abatement of 65 per cent on the declared MRP subject to a minimum of Rs 34.70 per bottle of 750 ml or equivalent quantity.