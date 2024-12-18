Three eminent litterateurs from Assam have been honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2024, celebrating their contributions to literature across various genres.

The award was conferred upon Sameer Tanti for his Assamese poetry collection 'Pharingbore Bator Katha Jane'; Aron Raja for novel 'Swrni Thakhai' penned in Bodo, and Dipak Kumar Sharma for 'Bhaskaracaritam', his Sanskrit poetry collection.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the achievement and congratulated the winners on his X handle.

He appreciated the literary contributions, exalting that they will add to the 'literary depth' of the state. "Their contributions towards enriching the literary depth of the State and of our languages are commendable," CM Sarma stated.

Congratulations to all the winners from Assam of the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2024.



Their contributions towards enriching the literary depth of the State and of our languages are commendable.



I'm confident that this recognition will inspire more writers to continue… pic.twitter.com/1Wq93f2iu6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 18, 2024

The Assam chief minister further reiterated that the recognition paves way for more writers to follow their pursuits.

"I'm confident that this recognition will inspire more writers to continue their literary pursuits," he added.