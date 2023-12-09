A live grenade was found near a shop at Dotoma town in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

The grenade was found in front of a local shop owned by a person identified as Somen Sarkar at Dotoma. The discovery initially caused sensation in the area, following which police soon reached the spot.

Thankfully the grenade did not go off and hence nobody was injured. Police meanwhile are at the spot and trying to retrieve the grenade during the filing of this report.