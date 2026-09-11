Assam: Livelihood sakhis allege bribe demand for scooters in Nagaon’s Juria, seek action against block coordinator

Serious allegations of corruption have surfaced at the Juria Development Block office in Nagaon, with several Livelihood Sakhis alleging that money was collected from them in the name of providing scooters under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM).

According to the allegations, Gitartha Pratim Saikia, a Block Coordinator (BC) associated with ASRLM at the Dagaon-based Juria Development Block office, allegedly collected Rs 4,000 each from 12 Livelihood Sakhis, amounting to a total of Rs 48,000, around a year ago.

The Livelihood Sakhis alleged that Saikia had told them that the money was being collected in the name of Block Project Manager (BPM) Snehalata Oja. However, they claimed that the BPM was unaware of the alleged transaction.

The complainants further alleged that the Block Coordinator warned and intimidated them against informing the Block Project Manager about the alleged collection of money. They have now expressed resentment over the matter and urged the concerned authorities to look into the allegations.

The Livelihood Sakhis have also called for the immediate transfer of the Block Coordinator from the Juria Development Block office, alleging that he has been working at the same place for around seven years.

The allegations are yet to be independently verified, and the response of Gitartha Pratim Saikia and the concerned department to the accusations is awaited. A departmental inquiry, if initiated, could establish the facts surrounding the alleged collection of money and the scooter-related scheme.