A local holiday has been declared in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on October 6.

The local holiday has been proclaimed in honour of former Mazbat constituency MLA Karendra Basumatary.

On Thursday, all educational institutions, public organizations, businesses, and government offices in the five BTR districts will be closed.

It should be noted that Karendra Basumatary died on Monday, October 3 at the age of 71.

Basumatary has been suffering from a chronic disease for a long period, according to reports.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Ex-MLA & Ex-President of ABSU Karendra Basumatary today. My heartfelt condolences to his family in their hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace. He will be remembered for his immense contribution to the Bodo community,” BTR Chief Pramod Baro tweeted on October 3.

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Ex MLA & Ex President of ABSU Karendra Basumatary today.



My heartfelt condolences to his family in their hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace.



He will be remembered for his immense contribution to the Bodo community. pic.twitter.com/2FCwWvfkVM — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) October 3, 2022

Before joining the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in 2020, Basumatary was a top leader of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). He is regarded as a well-known Bodo leader in the Bodo society.

He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1991 from Panery constituency.

Basumatary was elected for two consecutive terms in 2001 and 2006 on a BPF ticket from the Mazbat Assembly constituency.