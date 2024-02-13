The occasion of Ali Aye Ligang has been announced as a local holiday in the district of Biswanath in Assam. The local holiday has been declared on February 14 for the festival, which is a major event for the Mising community of the state.

Noteworthy is that Ali Aye Ligang is already a local holiday in ten districts, which was declared last year.

Today in an official notification, the general administration department of the government said that a holiday has also been declared in Biswanath district. Following this, all government offices and educational institutions will remain closed on February 14.

Ali- Aye-Ligang is celebrated is celebrated by Assam's Mising community. It is celebrated on the first Wednesday of Fagun month (between January and February) every year and is associated with agriculture based rites and rituals. The literal meaning of Ali- Aye-Ligang stands for first sowing of roots and fruits in which 'Ali' stands for seeds, 'Aye' for Fruits and 'Ligang' for sowing.

In this festival young people of the community in particular participate "Gumraag Soman" and dance to the tune of folk songs and melodious "oi: nitom".

Incidentally, on February 14, the day is marked by Saraswati Puja as well.