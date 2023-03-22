Residents of hundreds of villages in the north-west region of Nagaon district are calling on the government to take action against alleged corruption and irregularities in the construction of an embankment connecting Dhing-Silghat connecting Juria.

The embankment is a crucial source of hope for residents in the flood-prone region. After the devastating floods on the eve of the monsoon, state Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika issued strict instructions to fix the embankment's tributaries. However, locals allege that some officials, employees, and contractors have engaged in corrupt practices and loot, raising concerns about the project's integrity.

Construction of the embankment began at a cost of several hundred crore rupees, but residents of areas like Dumdumia and Sutirpar allege massive irregularities in its construction. Complaints suggest that the embankment's height should be increased, but contractors have taken advantage of officials' and employees' negligence, leading to a loot raj on the road. This has resulted in a decrease in the embankment's volatility, further endangering the region.

Locals are also furious that a sole contractor has cut land from the middle of the embankment to build a side bump for their own profit, leaving residents at risk of flooding.

The allegations of corruption and irregularities have raised serious concerns about the project's safety and integrity, prompting residents to demand an immediate investigation by the government.

With the safety of hundreds of residents at stake, locals are calling for prompt action to be taken against those found guilty of corruption and loot in the reconstruction of the embankment.