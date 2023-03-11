Three major blasts have rocked Boitamari in Bongaigaon district, causing widespread damage and fear among locals. The explosions were caused by quarry owner, who used a bomb to break stones in the Shilghagiri Hills in Panchagaon village. While quarry owner claimed to have caused the blasts with concern for public life as well as wildlife, locals are fearful of the consequences of such actions.

Residents of Boitamari have long been affected by such explosions, which have caused significant damage to areas like Shalbari, Talguri, Panchagaon, Raghunandan Pur, and Dhantola. Despite pressure from nature-loving party organizations, the quarry has been reopened with the help of the forest department, putting the public and animals at risk.

The situation in Shilghagiri is now critical, with the threat of further damage and destruction looming large. The authorities must take swift action to address the issue and ensure the safety of the people and wildlife in the area. The residents of Boitamari deserve to live in peace and security, free from the fear of such blasts and their devastating consequences.

The incident has caused outrage among locals, who are demanding justice for the damage caused by quarry owner's actions. It is imperative that those responsible for these blasts are held accountable and brought to justice. The safety and security of the people of Boitamari must be the top priority for the authorities, and steps must be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring again in the future.