In an excellent yet unusual example of an united stand against the mushrooming Jihadi activities in the state of Assam, the locals of the remote area of Pakhiura Char in Goalpara, managed to demolish the house of Jihadis, set up by one Jalaluddin, a Jihadi who was arrested by the police for carrying out Jihadi activities with four other suspected terrorists. The house was being used as the base for anti-national activities by the Jihadis.

The local administration busted a terror module in Goalpara’s Pakhiur Char, wherein five Jihadis were secretly working from the house adjacent to the Alga Madrasa of Darga.

As per official reports, the local people of Darogar Alga, Pakhiura Char voluntarily demolished the madrassa and the residence adjacent to the madrassa which was previously used by 2 suspected Bangladeshi nationals as a strong resentment towards the Jihadi activities. The arrested accused in Matia PS case No 105/22, Jalaluddin Sheikh was engaged with Aminul Islam, Usman, Mehdy Hasan and Jahangir Alom. While Mehdy and Jahangir, both absconding are directly connected to Bangladeshi AQIS/ABT cadres, who were working as teachers at the Darogar Alga Pakhiura Char Madrassa at different times during 2020-22

The locals managed to destroy the entire house. Meanwhile, the Imam of Daroga Alga Mosque has been arrested by Bongaigaon police and Jalaluddin by Goalpara police.

There were five Jihadis who were carrying out anti-national activities in this residence. It was here that two Jihadis from West Bengal were working as teachers. The two Jihadis from West Bengal are currently absconding.

The Goalpara police have arrested five Jihadis to date for carrying out operations against the state and the country. In that regard, the Islamic religious people of Pakhiura Char, the most remote of Goalpara, have presented excellent examples. The people of Pakhiura Char came out against the Jihadis and demolished the Jihadi's house.

Several demolition drives against Madrassas are beikng carried out in the state of Assam, in the past few months. Recently, the civic administration in Assam’s Bongaigaon district demolished a private Madrassa as part of the Bharatiya Janata party-led government’s “crackdown against Jihadi activities” in the state.



The two storied, Markazul Maarif Quariyana Madrassa in Kabaitari Part IV village – which falls under the jurisdiction of Jogighopa police station, was demolished using excavators, after a teacher teaching the premises was arrested on charges of having links with Jihadi group Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Jamiul Huda Madrassa in Morigaon’s Moirabari, was also demolished after its Mufti was arrested for his links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team and Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The madrassa was run by Mufti Mustafa, and demolished under Disaster Management Act and UAPA Act. 43 students were studying in this madrassa, admitted to different schools now. Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa obtained a doctorate in Islamic Law from Bhopal in 2017, as per reports.

Concerned by the rising cases of Jihadis being arrested from madrassas across the state of Assam, the heads of the religious minority groups have decided to strictly monitor the madrassas of the state after a review of their laws and regulations of their Muslim board.

“Any Madrassa functioning without affiliation to any board or organization will be brought under the jurisdiction or added under a particular Board. We ourselves don’t want such Madrassas flourishing in the state that do not have any allegiance to any particular board,” said Moulana Abdul Quadir Quasimi, All Assam Tanzim Madaris Madrassa Board while addressing the reporters in Guwahati on Sunday, September 4.

“One thing is final, any individual or group found to be involved in any anti-national, anti-religious activities will be strictly tackled with. Hence, whatever support DGP Mahanta has requested from us, will be provided 100 percent. Earlier too we had publicly expressed our support to the police and today too we stand by our decision,” added Moulana Abdul Quadir Quasimi.

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