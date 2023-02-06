Locals of Krishna Nagar Milanpur on february 6 protested agaisnt Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan claiming that the MP had misused public funds.

Locals have alleged that the Rajya Sabha had misused funds that was approved for road construction in their locality.

Locals said Ajit Kumar Bhuyan had inspected the area and had promised that he would do the needful and would construct a road for them.

Despite several attempt, the locals claim that they are unable to get in touch neither with the MP or the contractor.

Locals now are demanding police and government's intervention into the matter and construct the road as soon as possiblle.