In the heart of Assam's Sonitpur district lies Phuloguri Nepali Paam, home to the renowned Thapa family, recognized as one of the largest families in the state. With approximately 350 eligible voters poised to exercise their franchise during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on April 19, the Thapa family's political influence is set to make waves in the region.

Led by the late Ron Bahadur Thapa, who settled in the state in 1964, the family boasts an impressive lineage comprising 12 sons, 9 daughters, and over 150 grandchildren. Til Bahadur Thapa, the village headman and son of Ron Bahadur, shed light on their family's legacy, recounting his father's journey and the vast network of descendants spread across generations.

Despite their substantial numbers, the Thapa family grapples with socioeconomic challenges, lamenting the lack of government support and opportunities for its members. Til Bahadur expressed disappointment over the family's inability to benefit from state and central welfare schemes, highlighting the struggles faced by many in securing employment and access to education.

Sarki Bahadur Thapa, another son of Ron Bahadur, emphasized the family's sheer size, revealing that the Thapa clan comprises over 1200 members, with approximately 350 eligible voters gearing up for the upcoming polls.

However, amidst their significant presence in the electoral landscape, the Thapa family continues to navigate the absence of their patriarch, who passed away in 1997, leaving behind a sprawling legacy.

With the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat encompassing over 16.25 lakh voters across 9 assembly segments, the impending elections hold substantial significance for both political contenders and the Thapa family, whose collective voice is poised to shape the political narrative in the region.