In the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Assam, the Jorhat constituency has emerged as a focal point for the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), transforming into a battleground of significant political importance. The contest in Jorhat has taken on a particularly personal dimension, as it will determine whether Congress's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, secures a seat in the elected House.

The rivalry between the two parties has intensified, with Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma leading a rally in Sivasagar, which falls within the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. The choice of location and Sarma's reference to Swargadeos, a title for Ahom kings, highlights the strategic significance of the area in the political landscape of Assam.

Gaurav Gogoi, who has shifted his focus to Jorhat following a recent delimitation exercise, faces off against BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi in a contest that holds deep personal significance. The seat holds symbolic value for the Congress, as it was previously held by Gaurav's father, Tarun Gogoi, who served as the chief minister of Assam.

The animosity between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tarun Gogoi is well-documented, with Sarma's departure from the Congress to join the BJP stemming from internal conflicts within the party. The Jorhat battle thus represents a clash of legacies and personal ambitions within the political sphere of Assam.

The delimitation exercise conducted by the BJP-led Assam government forced Gaurav Gogoi to shift from his previous constituency of Kaliabor to Jorhat. The move was necessitated by the redistribution of Muslim-dominated areas, prompting Gogoi to seek refuge in his father's political legacy.

The BJP, bolstered by a robust organizational setup in Assam, has mounted a formidable challenge in Jorhat, with Topon Gogoi rallying support and receiving a boost from former Congress member Sushanta Borgohain, who has joined the saffron party.

Despite the weight of his father's legacy and the backing of the Congress party, Gaurav Gogoi faces an uphill battle in Jorhat. The electorate will cast their votes on April 19, deciding the fate of the Gogoi versus Gogoi battle in Jorhat, which encapsulates longstanding political tensions and personal rivalries within Assam's political landscape.