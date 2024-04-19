Sangeeta Gogoi, an active member of the Raijor Dal and wife of Deepak Gogoi, a senior worker in Ward No. 10 of Banmukh Panchayat, tragically passed away today due to a heart attack. The incident occurred while she was present at the election office of the Raijor Dal in Ward No. 10.

Reports indicate that Sangeeta Gogoi suddenly fell ill while at the election office and was immediately attended to by those present. Despite efforts to provide medical assistance, her condition deteriorated rapidly. She was rushed to Pragati Nursing Home in Sivasagar, but unfortunately, she succumbed to the heart attack before reaching the hospital.

The news of Sangeeta Gogoi's untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the local political community and the wider constituency. Her husband, Deepak Gogoi, who is also a well-respected figure within the People's Party, is currently devastated by the loss.