The Office of the District Election Officer, Kokrajhar (Election Branch) on May 7 informed that an individual recorded a video of him casting his vote inside the voting compartment of PS No 124, Bhalukmari ME School under 2-Dotma LAC.

The person identified as Swmkwr Brahma shared the video in his Facebook account, following which the District Election Officer, Kokrajhar took cognizance of the matter and assured that the matter is under investigation.

In a press release, the officer said, “A person named, "Swmkwr Brahma" in his facebook account has shared a video of vote casting inside the voting compartment of PS No 124 Bhalukmari ME School under 2-Dotma LAC District Election Officer, Kokrajhar has taken cognizance of the matter. The matter is being investigated and follow up action will be taken as per relevant section of law.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.