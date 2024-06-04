As the real-time updates from the Lok Sabha election results pour in, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sarbananda Sonowal is currently leading by 8,669 votes in the Dibrugarh constituency of Assam.

The polling in Assam took place across three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, with the state's 14 constituencies divided accordingly - five in the first and second phases each, and four in the third phase. The voter turnout was notable, with 78.25 per cent recorded in phase one, 81.17 per cent in phase two, and 85.45 per cent in phase three, out of a total of 2,43,01,960 registered voters.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, the BJP emerged dominant, securing nine out of the 14 seats. Despite this, its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), failed to clinch any seats. The Congress managed to secure three seats, while the All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and an independent candidate each won one seat.

Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.