As vote counting for Assam's Lok Sabha seats progresses, early trends indicate a competitive race between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Initial results show Congress leading in four seats, while the BJP is ahead in eight. However, these leads are volatile and could change as counting continues.

Polling in Assam occurred in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7. The state's 14 constituencies were divided, with five voting in the first and second phases each, and four in the third phase. Voter turnout was impressive, with 78.25 per cent in phase one, 81.17 per cent in phase two, and 85.45 per cent in phase three, out of a total of 2,43,01,960 registered voters.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured nine of the 14 seats, while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), failed to win any seats. The Congress won three seats, while the All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and an independent candidate each secured one seat.

This election cycle sees new alliances, with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) joining the AGP in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and the Congress-led INDIA alliance teaming up with the Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP).

Currently, Congress is leading in Darrang-Udalguri, Kaziranga, and Jorhat, while the BJP is ahead in Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Sonitpur. The evolving trends suggest a highly competitive contest, with the potential for significant changes as more votes are tallied.