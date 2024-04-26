In a notable development during the Lok Sabha elections under the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, a significant segment of voters in Chittaranjan Road, Silchar town, chose to abstain from participating in the electoral process.

Approximately 120 voters from the area decided to boycott the elections, drawing attention to longstanding grievances regarding artificial floods that have plagued their community.

The decision to boycott the election reflects the enduring plight of Chittaranjan Road residents, who have grappled with the adverse effects of artificial floods for an extended period.

Despite repeated appeals made to the district administration and local public representatives for viable drainage solutions, no tangible arrangements have been implemented to alleviate the issue.

The residents' frustration and disillusionment with the lack of decisive action led to their collective decision to abstain from voting in the Lok Sabha elections held today.

This act of boycott serves as a poignant protest against the persistent challenges faced by the community and underscores the urgent need for effective measures to mitigate the impact of artificial floods in Silchar town.