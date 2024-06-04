Addressing the media, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi announced that the Congress party is leading in key constituencies in Assam. According to Gogoi, the Congress has secured 18,524 votes in Sivasagar up to the fourth phase, outpacing the BJP's 16,000 votes by a margin of 3,000.

In Demow, the Congress alliance is leading by 300 votes, with 13,689 votes compared to the BJP's 13,253 votes after the third phase of voting. Additionally, the Congress candidate in Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency has received 14,000 votes. However, Gogoi noted a trailing performance in the Mising-dominated area of Disangmukh.

Gogoi expressed confidence in the Congress's prospects, asserting that Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress candidate, will win the Jorhat Constituency. He dismissed the BJP's claims of winning 12-13 seats in Assam as "completely untrue," attributing their confidence to misleading exit polls and unsupported optimism.

Gogoi further pointed out a significant claim, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trailing in his own constituency, indicating a diminishing influence of the "Modi charm" in the region.

The results and trends discussed by Gogoi reflect the broader electoral contest in Assam, where both major parties are vying for dominance in the crucial state.