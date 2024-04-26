During the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam, a troubling revelation has emerged, casting doubt on the integrity of the electoral process.

It has been reported that a voter allegedly cast their ballot twice across two districts, sparking concerns about the vulnerability of the voting system.

The incident took place in Bokakhat’s Kakojan area, which shares borders with Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts. The voter in question, identified as Bimol Mura, also known as Duba Murah, purportedly exercised his right to vote in Bokakhat constituency during the first phase of polling on April 19.

However, reports indicate that he subsequently cast another vote in the second phase of polling at polling booth no. 174 in Kakojan LP School, situated in Bokajan within the East Karbi Anglong district.

The geographical location of Kakojan, positioned on the border of two districts, appears to have enabled certain individuals to exploit the electoral system.

It is suspected that individuals may have acquired two voter cards under different names, allowing them to participate in voting across both districts. Bimol Mura's case is not an isolated incident, as reports suggest that several other voters in the border region may have similarly engaged in dual voting practices.