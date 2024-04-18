As the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections looms on the horizon, preparations are in full swing in Kaliabor Assembly Constituency. Notably, polling will also take place in the newly formed Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency alongside Kaliabor tomorrow, prompting the deployment of police personnel, officers, and staff to ensure smooth proceedings.

A significant contingent of 1,135 officers and employees are gearing up to fulfill their duties in Kaliabor. With a substantial electorate of 1,85,000 and 3 voters spread across 230 polling stations, meticulous planning is imperative to manage the electoral process effectively.

The Kaliabor district election department has orchestrated a comprehensive plan, utilizing around two hundred vehicles to ferry presiding, polling, and police personnel to their designated polling stations. Among these stations, four have been singled out as model polling stations, indicating enhanced facilities and efficiency measures.

Moreover, in a progressive move towards inclusivity, ten polling stations will be exclusively managed by women officers and employees, marking a significant step towards gender parity in electoral operations.