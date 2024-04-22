In a proactive move ahead of the second phase of elections in Assam, authorities intercepted and seized a significant amount of cash totaling Rs 2 lakh 15 thousand near Ganeshguri. The seizure occurred during a routine operation conducted by the flying squad, emphasizing the heightened vigilance of election authorities to prevent illicit activities during the election period.

The cash was discovered in the possession of an individual identified as Ritesh Agarwal. This incident highlights the efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb unauthorized transportation of cash and maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

Earlier, on April 10, the Lakhimpur Flying Squad apprehended Jintu Hazarika, the personal assistant to the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Borah. Hazarika was found carrying Rs 5,30,000 in cash, along with 'Nyay Guarantee Cards' and foreign liquor bottles, exceeding the permitted limit amid the election code of conduct.