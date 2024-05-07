As the clock struck 11 a.m. in the Kokrajhar Election District, voters displayed their commitment to democracy with a steady turnout across various constituencies. In a notable moment, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency, Joyanta Basumatary, exercised his franchise at booth number 350, located in the Thangabari LP School in Chirang district, Assam.

According to the latest figures released by electoral authorities, Kokrajhar constituency saw a turnout of 28.5%, indicating a significant participation of voters in the electoral process. Baokhungri constituency reported a slightly higher turnout at 28.76%, while Dotma recorded a turnout of 30.5%, reflecting the electorate's enthusiasm to partake in the democratic exercise.

Joyanta Basumatary's presence at the polling station added to the democratic fervor of the day, as he joined fellow citizens in casting his vote. The NDA candidate's decision to personally participate in the electoral process underscores the importance of political leaders leading by example and encouraging voter participation.

The Thangabari LP School polling station witnessed a steady stream of voters, reflecting the electorate's eagerness to fulfill their civic duty. Despite logistical challenges and inclement weather in some areas, voters turned out in significant numbers, displaying commendable determination to exercise their voting rights.

Security arrangements at the polling station were robust, ensuring the safety and integrity of the electoral process. Election officials were present to oversee the smooth conduct of voting and address any issues that arose during the process.