Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tangla Constituency records highest voter turnout with 13.2 per cent
Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are currently in progress with a moderate voter turnout across various Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in Udalguri district. Tangla LAC reported the highest turnout at 13.2%.
In the ongoing electoral process in Udalguri district, voter turnout has been moderate across various Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs). As per the latest updates, the percentage of voters exercising their franchise stands as follows:
Udalguri LAC: 11.5%
Bhergaon LAC: 12.1%
Mazbat LAC: 11.8%
Tangla LAC: 13.2%
Udalguri Election District, comprising these constituencies, has recorded an overall turnout of 12.15%.
Despite these figures, the 04 Darrang Udalguri HPC constituency has witnessed a slightly lower turnout, with 11.12% of registered voters casting their ballots.
While the voter turnout remains moderate, Tangla LAC stands out with the highest percentage of participation at 13.2%.
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