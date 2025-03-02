Assam Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury chaired a DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting in Barpeta on March 1, 2025.





MLAs, DC Rohan Kumar Jha, CEO Zilla Parishad, DDC Barpeta, ADCs, Assistant Commissioners, and Heads of Line Departments (HoDs) attended the meeting. HoDs showcased progress reports on schemes assigned to them, and discussions focused on reviewing the implementation of various government schemes and projects.



MP Choudhury emphasized the need for the timely execution of development projects and suggested measures to expedite their implementation. The meeting aimed to strengthen coordination between elected representatives and the district administration to ensure efficient governance.



DC Rohan Kumar Jha highlighted the usefulness of DISHA in improving governance at the district level. DISHA will strengthen collaborative efforts in governance, the DC noted.



This meeting was a continuation of the previous DISHA meeting held on February 19, 2025, where representatives from various departments presented updates on their respective schemes and programs. The last DISHA meeting before that was held in November 2023.