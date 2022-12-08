BJP leader Dilip Saikia on December 8 said that Bir Lachit Borphukan is one of the greatest of Assamese heroes, symbolising the valour, courage, and intelligence that defines the Assamese self-identity.

Speaking at Lok Sabha, the Lok Sabha MP from Mangaldoi demanded the house to include a chapter on Ahom army general Lachit Borphukan in the textbooks of NCERT and CBSE.

The Minister said , "People don't know about the Assamese as a community in many parts of India, but our government, should undertake serious efforts to include Ahoms and the valour and patriotism of a military genius like Lachit in the national curriculum."

The Minister also proposed to include a chapter on Lachit Borphukon in the syllabus of the schools, colleges in their respective domain.

He said that Lachit Borphukan’s valorous leadership led to the decisive defeat of the Mughals at the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, registering for him a unique space in the annals of Assam history.

"However, his achievements remain comparatively unknown in most other parts of the country", he added.

"Lachit Barphukan, often called the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj of Northeast India, figures rarely in our public discourse and hence inclusion of Borphukan’s history and valour in the curriculum is the need of the hour.", he further added.

The Minister said that Lachit Diwas is celebrated every year on 24th November to commemorate the heroism of Lachit Borphukan and the victory of the Assamese army at the Battle of Saraighat. He further added that 'Lachit Borphukan Gold Medal' instituted in 1999 is awarded to the best cadet from the National Defence Academy to inspire defence personnel to emulate Borphukan’s heroism and sacrifices.

It is worth mentioning that in the battle of Saraighat of 1671, Borphukan led his army from the front to a resounding victory, despite being terribly ill. His unflagging valour and determination ensured the culture, identity and uniqueness of the north-east region remained intact.