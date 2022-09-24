The 3rd edition of Lokmanthan 2022 ends with multifarious culture and traditions of North East India, a four-day convention that has brought together intellectuals and practitioners working to preserve cultural heritage, is been concluded on September 24 with a Valedictory Function.

The Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan, graced the occasion as the 'Chief Guest' at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Assam.

The session started with a beautiful Satriya performance of Bharat Vandana by Dr Mallika Kandali and the group Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Adviser, IFNE, and Education Adviser to the Government of Assam delivered the welcome address.

In his speech, he expressed his gratitude that the third edition of Lokmanthan was organized in the land of Northeast India.

“North-east is the best place for celebrating, Lok Parampara due to its diversified culture" quoting Nani Gopal Mahanta, Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said followed by a sloke from Atharva Veda "the earth doesn't make any discrimination"

"It is a colloquium of nations' first thinkers and practitioners" explaining the motto of Lokmanthan Shri Hosabole introducing the popular misinterpretation of 'Folk' as 'Lok'. He said the meaning of Lok is far more than the popular concept of folk as in common.

On the other hand, he said "Lok has a continuous effort to carry forward the consciousness of "Shapta Mata", and in Indian Tradition, the ‘sthaan’ of ‘Maa’ is believed to be of highest repute". He further added "A nation is not built by constitution, army or currency but a nation is built by Bhoomi, Jana, Sanskriti, and Niyaam." In an attempt to explain the strength of a nation, Hosabole said.

Governor of Kerala spoke about the relevance of Lokmanthan in this present scenario. He further said that “When the concept of universalism can be seen in localism, when we are successful to make a drop of water understand that the drop itself is an ‘ocean’, only then we do find the 'truth'. He added "India couldn't get its true independence until and unless the people understand that Independence comes from their mind itself" Quoting Rabindranath Tagore Arif Mohammad Khan said.

On the other hand, the valedictory function was followed by an enchanting Theme based cultural presentation of the "Common Marriage Traditions" of Assam, Manipur, Chattishgarh, Rajasthan, and various geographical parts of Bharat.

The 3rd edition of Lokmanthan 2022, has served as a landmark for accelerating the multifarious culture and traditions of North East India. The four-day biennial colloquium provided a chance for all the ethnic groups and communities to bring forth their traditions known in various spheres which are entwined in their cultural practices.

The illuminating and thought-provoking endeavor of the "Lokmanthan 2022" has helped in enhancing the overall idea of North East India interconnecting with the other parts of India.