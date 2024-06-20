Police surveillance operations and a raid at a residence under the jurisdiction of the Gauripur Police Station in Dhubri district have unearthed evidence of an illicit drug business, leading to the arrest of one individual.

The accused, Sajijur Rahman, son of Sabdul Ajij and a resident of Geramari Part I (Hendabari), is alleged to have engaged in the unlawful sale and distribution of narcotic drugs. His activities include obtaining, storing, and distributing materials classified as narcotics under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Acting on reliable information from law enforcement and community reports, a police team led by Circle Inspector Ratul Haloi, along with TSI Bikash Pratim Mahanta and SI Jitumani Baishya of Gauripur Police Station, conducted a search of Rahman's house. During the raid, authorities recovered and seized 29.83 grams of suspected brown sugar, which was stored in a soap case and 16 containers.

Rahman's activities have been flagged as detrimental to public safety and health.

Testimonies from residents of Geramari Part I suggest unusual and suspicious activities related to drug distribution, often observed near Rahman’s premises. There is growing concern about the involvement of local youth in drug abuse, potentially fueled by Rahman's operations.