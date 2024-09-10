A lookout circular has been issued for Assamese actress Sumi Bora, her husband Tarkik Bora, her brother Rajib Bora, his wife Jinki Mili, and two others in connection with a multi-crore stock market trading scam, according to police sources.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy confirmed that the circular was issued after the individuals failed to appear for questioning regarding their alleged involvement in a scam where investors were duped out of hundreds of crores of rupees.

The case came to light following the arrest of 22-year-old Bishal Phukan, owner of the firm implicated in the scam, and his manager. Investigations revealed that Phukan had allegedly lavished significant funds on Bora, including expenses related to her high-profile wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The probe, now under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with a Special Investigation Team (SIT), has led to the seizure of several properties linked to Phukan. Efforts to attach these properties are underway.

Reddy reported that documents are currently being analyzed to gauge the total financial damage. Authorities are coordinating with SEBI, the Income Tax Department, and other agencies to verify the seized documents. Witness statements, including those from investors and family members, have been recorded, and around 15 additional notices have been issued for further testimonies.

Phukan, who described himself on social media as an industrialist, music composer, and singer, was arrested on August 30 following a suo motu complaint regarding his extravagant lifestyle and investor complaints. The scam's initial revelation occurred in late August when investors reported losing their money from DB Stock Trading, a firm that subsequently closed its office. Deepankar Barman, the firm’s owner, remains on the run, though his associate Monalisa Das has been apprehended.

Other arrests in related cases include Sapnanil Das, CEO of Trader.Sapnanil, and Ranjit Kakoti of Trading FX. A total of 59 arrests have been made so far, with 14 SITs established to investigate 28 cases across various districts, all under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, and Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that the state government is prepared to transfer the investigation to the CBI if necessary. Additionally, Lance Naik Saroj Deka of the CID has been dismissed, and Golaghat police station's OC Jitumoni Deka has been suspended for their alleged roles in the illegal trading activities.