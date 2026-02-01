Assam looks for bigger tax devolution as Union Budget 2026–27 is tabled: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 1 said the state expects a higher share of tax devolution from the Union Budget for 2026–27, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual financial statement in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the government closely tracks the year-on-year movement in devolution. “We look at how much revenue devolution is done in the budget. We see how much money was given to us last fiscal, and how much will be allocated this year. I am sure that we will get more funds this time compared to last year,” he said.

He added that the nature of Union budget announcements for states has changed over time. “Earlier, Union budgets used to include one train or one project to the state. However, these have become very ordinary things nowadays,” Sarma said, pointing to rail connectivity as an example.

Referring to premium train services, he noted that earlier “there were budget requirements” to introduce a Rajdhani Express, “but it is no longer needed”.

Sitharaman’s presentation marked a milestone, as she delivered her ninth consecutive Union Budget, the longest such streak by any finance minister.